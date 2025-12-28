Shilo Sanders Shares Family Humor as Karrueche Tran Joins Holiday Celebrations

BOULDER, Colo. — NFL free agent Shilo Sanders shared a lighthearted moment on Christmas as he introduced Karrueche Tran, his father Deion Sanders‘ girlfriend, jokingly as his “stepmom.” In a recent vlog, Shilo reminisced about their first meeting when Deion told him, “say hello to your stepmom,” providing fans a glimpse into their playful family dynamic.

This holiday season, the Sanders family is spending time together, including Tran, 37, who has become an integral part of the family. In his vlog, Shilo encouraged viewers to submit questions for an upcoming interview he plans to hold with the couple. He expressed particular curiosity, quipping, “I want to ask her, ‘What did you initially think about my dad’s toes?'” Deion, 58, lost two toes due to complications from blood clots in 2021.

Tran has been seen supporting Deion during his health challenges, including his 16th surgery related to blood clots. She appeared in previous vlogs during his hospital stays, displaying emotional support throughout his trials. Shilo teased that Deion’s son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, joked in a video that life had “gone downhill” since Tran became part of the extended family.

Shilo’s recent video also featured mentions of Karrueche, highlighting that she had taken charge of decorating for their holiday celebrations. Recorded around the 13-minute mark, the video showed Shilo reacting to the various gifts that were primarily labeled for Tran, leading to his humorous fears that he may have been overlooked.

In another social media clip, Tran joyfully embraced her status as a stepmom during a shopping trip, announcing to Deion Sanders Jr. that she had bought gifts for both him and Deion. Fans first learned about Karrueche’s relationship with Deion earlier this year when she stood by his side during a serious health crisis, deepening the public’s interest in their connection.

Despite fans speculating about the age difference between Tran and Sanders, they have continued to witness the couple together at family gatherings and sporting events, reflecting that their personal relationship appears stable amid the chatter.

As the holiday season unfolds, Shilo confirmed gifts were indeed meant for him, putting to rest his initial fears about being overlooked, and giving viewers a warm glimpse into the Sanders family’s dynamic.