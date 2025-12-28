Shilo Sanders Shares Humorous Family Moment with Karrueche Tran

BOULDER, Colorado — Shilo Sanders recently opened up about how actress Karrueche Tran entered the Sanders family during a Christmas Eve vlog. The Colorado football player shared fun moments spent with his father, Deion Sanders, and Tran.

In the vlog, Shilo recalled the humorous introduction while reflecting on his father’s unique approach. “I remember when I first met Karrueche,” he said. “Dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom!’” This unexpected introduction helped set a lighthearted tone for the family dynamic.

The video served as a platform for Shilo to inform viewers about upcoming content, including plans to interview both Deion and Tran. He invited fans to submit their questions, teasing that one topic would be about his father’s toes. “I want to ask her, ‘What did you initially think about my dad’s toes whenever you first met him?’” he joked.

Deion Sanders, the University of Colorado Buffaloes coach, had two toes amputated in 2021, a result of complications linked to blood clots. His ongoing medical journey has been shared openly with fans. Tran was first seen publicly with Deion during a vlog about his bladder removal surgery. Viewers found her support particularly touching.

The Christmas vlog also featured a cameo from Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s younger son and Cleveland Browns quarterback, who humorously remarked that things had “gone downhill” since Tran joined the family.

Around the 13-minute mark of the vlog, Shilo noted that the Christmas tree at their home suggested Tran was pivotal in the holiday preparations. “That means Karrueche is doing her thing,” he remarked.

In the lighthearted spirit of the holidays, Shilo searched for gifts but expressed his frustration when he found packages addressed to “Ms. K.” He quipped, “What if all this is for her?” His cousin later confirmed there were indeed gifts for him.

In a separate video, Tran displayed her commitment to her new family by shopping for her future stepchild. “I gotta get my stepson a gift,” she said while discussing gifts for Deion’s children.

Shilo’s upbeat vlog has reaffirmed Tran’s place within the Sanders family, showcasing their supportive and humorous interactions.