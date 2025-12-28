Paramount+ Announces Price Hikes and New Avatar Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Paramount+ will increase its subscription prices starting January 15, 2026. The popular streaming service will end free trials for new users as part of these changes.

Currently, Paramount+ offers two tiers: Essentials, which contains ads, and Premium, which is ad-free. The Essentials tier will rise from $7.99 to $8.99 per month, while the annual cost shifts from $59.99 to $89.99, providing a slight savings with the annual plan.

For those opting for the Premium tier, the monthly fee will also increase, going from $12.99 to $13.99. The annual price will change from $119.99 to $139.99. Paramount+ Premium allows users access to all Showtime content and 4K streaming with both ad and live TV options.

Despite the price hikes, Paramount+ Essentials remains one of the cheaper options compared to other streaming platforms. For instance, Hulu and Disney+ charge $18.99 per month for their ad-free services, while HBO Max is priced at $18.49.

In addition, Paramount+ announced the expansion of its Avatar Universe with an animated film titled “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender” and a new series called “Avatar: Seven Havens.” The film will premiere on Paramount+ in Fall 2026 and will feature a star-studded cast, including Taika Waititi and Freida Pinto.

Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, stated, “These additions… solidify Paramount+ as the destination for the animated Avatar Universe.” Both the film and the new series aim to build upon the legacy of the original shows, which have consistently ranked among the most streamed titles.

The move to exclusively stream the ambitious plans comes as Paramount faces scrutiny over its theatrical release strategy, as they have rescheduled the release dates for several films.