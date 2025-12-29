Limited Time Offers on Sony PS5 Consoles Ending Soon

NEW YORK, NY — Sony is offering significant discounts on its PlayStation 5 consoles, but the deals will soon end. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions are set to expire at 3 AM ET on December 25, allowing gamers a final chance to purchase at reduced prices. The PS5 Pro, typically priced at $749.99, is now available for around $689.99.

The discounts come after Sony raised prices for the PS5 lineup in August due to increased tariffs. Currently, the digital version of the PS5 is priced similarly to the Xbox Series S, while the disc-based version matches the cost of the upcoming Switch 2.

All standard PS5 models will not be delivered until December 28. However, the PS5 Pro is available for same-day shipping, making it an enticing option for last-minute holiday shoppers. The console boasts powerful graphics capabilities, including improved ray tracing and shadow quality in various games.

“Upgrading to the PS5 Pro may be a great choice if you’re looking for the best resolution and performance in gaming,” said Cameron Faulkner, a gaming editor at The Verge. However, he acknowledged that not every game has demonstrated the need for the upgrade yet.

Additionally, Sony is giving all PS5 users a free three-month trial of Apple Music, available until March 18, 2026. Users must have a PSN account and can access over 100 million songs through the streaming service. This offer can benefit both new users and those with expired subscriptions. It is noteworthy that this is not available for PS4 users.

As Sony’s promotional offers roll out, many gamers are eager to seize this opportunity before the deals come to an end.