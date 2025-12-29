Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair Ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

ATLANTA, Ga. — Priah Ferguson, who has played Erica Sinclair in Netflix‘s hit series “Stranger Things” since 2017, recently shared her thoughts on growing up in Atlanta and the impact of her character ahead of the show’s finale.

Ferguson, now 19, first appeared as the witty younger sister of Lucas Sinclair, portrayed by Caleb McLaughlin. She has since evolved from a sassy sidekick into a vital character in the series, showcasing both humor and bravery.

Reflecting on her journey, Ferguson stated, “Growing up as a little Black girl in Atlanta has been empowering. Seeing Black success around me instilled confidence that I can accomplish anything.” She reveals that after long days on set, she likes to enjoy comfort food from Waffle House, often indulging in blueberry waffles and hash browns.

Ferguson’s character, Erica, has become a favorite among viewers, especially young girls. “Erica says what others are thinking and embodies confidence rarely shown in young female characters,” Ferguson explained during a recent interview. “I think that really resonates with people.”

As the series moves to its conclusion, Ferguson anticipates that viewers will take away messages of love, friendship, and family. “Stranger Things” has managed to blend sci-fi with heartfelt storytelling, and she hopes audiences appreciate the series’ emotional depth.

The final season of “Stranger Things” features Erica in a more central role, confronting challenges alongside her friends. When asked about the show’s impact, Ferguson said, “I hope fans see the importance of confidence and self-advocacy, especially for young people of color. We belong in any room we enter.”

Looking ahead, Ferguson is considering future roles and plans to continue her education. “I’m passionate about cosmetic science and cooking, and I want to explore acting roles that reflect my age,” she added. With the finale set to drop episodes 5–7 on December 25 and the series finale on New Year’s Eve, Ferguson remains excited for what lies ahead.

As she prepares to say goodbye to Erica, Ferguson reflects on the years spent on set, saying, “This experience has been transformative. I’ve grown alongside Erica and can’t wait to see how fans respond to the ending.”