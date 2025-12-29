Zendaya’s Outing with Tom Holland Sparks New Pregnancy Speculation

London, England – Rumors about Zendaya‘s possible pregnancy have resurfaced after she was seen with fiancé Tom Holland and his family during a recent outing. The couple was spotted at The Traitors: Live Experience on December 21, 2025, where Zendaya appeared cheerful alongside Tom and his parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland.

The image, shared by Tom’s brother Sam Holland on social media, quickly gained traction online. Fans began speculating about the couple’s relationship status, with conversations ranging from engagement to potential family news. Speculation intensified as many noticed that Zendaya was dressed in loose-fitting clothes, prompting theories that she might be hiding a baby bump.

These rumors are not new. They first emerged in late 2025 when Zendaya was photographed on the set of an upcoming Spider-Man film. While initially brushed off as aesthetic choices, the re-emergence of rumors in light of her recent appearance has caused fans to draw connections between her style and the idea of pregnancy.

Alongside pregnancy gossip, some fans ponder if Zara and Tom might have already wed in secret, given the private nature of their relationship. The duo confirmed their engagement in early 2025 after a diamond ring sighting at the Golden Globes.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have shared mixed views, with some dismissing the gossip. One user wrote, “It’s in poor taste to speculate whether a woman is expecting… but it’s clear as day Zendaya is pregnant lol.” Others echoed similar sentiments, believing her recent outfit choices suggested she was concealing something.

Zendaya has previously addressed pregnancy rumors in a straightforward manner, describing media speculation as “making stuff up for no reason.” This past July, she expressed frustration over similar chatter by stating, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.”

Recently, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, also dismissed the ongoing rumors, labeling them unfounded and warning against clickbait headlines. She humorously stated that some sources need to have “better sources” when spreading information about her daughter.

As of now, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has officially addressed the renewed pregnancy rumors or provided any comments on their future plans. Fans are left to wait and see if the couple will share their personal news in their own time.