Timothée Chalamet Transforms for ‘Marty Supreme’ Role

NEW YORK, NY — Timothée Chalamet, known for his charming roles, takes on a new look for his latest film, ‘Marty Supreme.’ The movie, directed by Josh Safdie, portrays a determined table tennis player navigating a gritty 1950s New York City.

Chalamet, 30, underwent several physical transformations for the role of Marty Mauser. His character, loosely based on real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman, is defined by a hustling personality and a distinctive appearance. ‘He’s a skilled table tennis player but his other talent is finessing people,’ said makeup artist Kyra Panchenko.

To achieve the look, Chalamet wore five custom prosthetic pieces, including cheek prosthetics to simulate acne scars. ‘When you put that contact in his eye, he can’t see anything until he puts on these very thick eyeglasses,’ Panchenko explained.

Chalamet’s transformation is also reflected in his character’s style. ‘This is a kid who grew up on the streets of a block where maybe they spoke five different languages,’ Panchenko noted, emphasizing the need for a rugged appearance.

The film showcases a blend of Chalamet’s iconic features with a grittier style, making him almost unrecognizable. ‘You don’t know what it is, but you’re like, wow … that’s Timothée?’ Panchenko remarked.

Marty Supreme is generating buzz ahead of its Christmas Day release, with Chalamet expected to be a strong contender for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. ‘The makeup is subtle but effective, contributing to a character that is both charming and deeply flawed,’ Panchenko said.

Chalamet’s promotional efforts for the film have included unique publicity stunts, aligning with his character’s outlandish personality. ‘He just has a way of thinking about culture,’ noted Safdie, praising Chalamet’s creative input.

As fans eagerly await the movie, Chalamet’s performance and transformation in ‘Marty Supreme’ highlight both his versatility as an actor and a commitment to pushing boundaries in Hollywood.