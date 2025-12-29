Discounts on PlayStation 5 Consoles Available Through Christmas

NEW YORK, NY — Sony is offering discounts on several PlayStation 5 consoles this holiday season, with savings of up to $100 available until December 25. The PS5 Pro, typically priced at $749.99, can now be purchased for approximately $689.99.

The sale, which runs through Christmas, comes amid increased U.S. tariffs affecting gaming hardware. Consumers looking for powerful gaming experiences can take advantage of these holiday savings, particularly on the PS5 Pro, known for its enhanced graphics and performance.

The PS5 Pro offers features like improved ray tracing and shadow quality, making it a compelling choice for serious gamers. However, it’s important to note that this model lacks a disc drive, limiting users to digital titles unless they purchase a separate disc drive for $80.

With a 2TB internal storage, the PS5 Pro doubles the capacity of slimmer models. It also includes PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), an AI technology that upscale graphics in supported games, providing visually stunning gameplay.

Despite the tempting discount, no game has yet emerged that makes upgrading to the Pro an essential choice for every gamer. However, these savings may motivate some to consider the upgrade before the sale ends.

In addition to the discounts, Sony has been facing challenges regarding account security on its PlayStation Network (PSN). Recent reports indicate that PSN accounts can be compromised even when two-factor authentication and passkeys are in place.

Tech journalist Nicolas Lellouche shared his recent experience of having his PSN account hacked. Despite it being protected by a passkey, the hacker accessed the account by providing minimal information, such as a transaction number from a screenshot found online.

This vulnerability raises concerns among users who share information on social media. Sony has yet to address this loophole, leaving many in the gaming community eager for answers.