News
Boulder Causes Highway Collision Injuring Five Near Big Bear Lake
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — Five people, including two children, were injured on Friday evening in a two-car crash triggered by a large boulder falling onto Highway 18, just west of Big Bear Lake.
The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near mile marker 44, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Firefighters reported that the boulder ‘cleaved from the mountainside and rolled onto the road.’
Four of the five victims sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Fortunately, all are expected to recover, officials said.
CalTrans crews responded to the scene, managing to push the boulder off the roadway and reopen the highway a few hours later. Fire departments from both Big Bear Lake and Arrowbear Lake assisted with the operation.
This crash is part of a series of weather-related events that Southern California has faced as a powerful winter storm transitioned out of the region. Earlier on the same day, a tornado had touched down in Boyle Heights near downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, heavy storm runoff caused significant damage to residential areas in Ventura County.
