Entertainment
Cara Buono Reflects on Final Season of Stranger Things
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Cara Buono, known for her role as Karen Wheeler in Netflix’s acclaimed series “Stranger Things,” reflects on her character and the show’s impact as it approaches its final season.
The remaining episodes of Season 5 will premiere on Christmas Day, with a grand finale screening in over 500 theaters on New Year’s Eve. The series, an ode to 1980s suburban life splashed with sci-fi elements, has captivated audiences for nearly a decade.
Buono, 54, embodies Karen Wheeler, a stay-at-home mom who faces the supernatural chaos in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Although often overlooked in the narrative, Buono believes her character has a vital role. “Karen has spent seasons being underestimated, but I think of her as the backbone in the way we see a lot of homemaker moms. She’s more grounding compared to the other characters’ dramatic arcs,” Buono explained.
In the second episode of the final season, Buono’s character confronts a Demogorgon that targets her youngest daughter, Holly. The harrowing scene, where they hide underwater together, showcases Karen’s protective instincts. “She smashes a wine bottle and fights the monster, which was a thrilling moment for me as an actress,” Buono said. “A lot of parents told me it brought them to tears.”
The emotional weight of the scene resonated with audiences, solidifying Buono’s position in a cast filled with young talents. “It’s about ordinary people in extraordinary scenarios. It reflects a depth of feeling for one’s child,” she added.
Reflecting on her journey, Buono mentioned that filming “Stranger Things” has enriched her experience as a mother. “I always wanted a big family, and while that didn’t happen, working alongside this young cast felt like having a family in a way. I grew with them,” she stated.
As the show concludes, Buono looks back fondly at the memories created both on and off set. The nostalgia is palpable for her, as her real-life daughter, Esmé, was just two when Buono began her role.
Buono has a diverse career, with notable roles in series such as “Mad Men” and films like “Gladiator.” Yet, she acknowledges that “Stranger Things” holds a special place in her heart. “This show transcended ages and cultures; it resonated deeply with fans worldwide,” she remarked.
The grand finale event reflects the show’s monumental legacy. Buono encourages fans to experience the finale in theaters, stating, “It plays like a movie. You won’t regret it.”
The finale airs on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. ET, promising an emotional closure for the beloved series.
