Consumers Energy Prepares for Second Storm After Ice Outages

JACKSON, Michigan — Consumers Energy is mobilizing nearly 500 crews to prepare for another strong storm expected to hit Michigan starting late Sunday night. This storm could bring winds exceeding 50 mph, raising concerns for potential power outages across the state.

On Friday, an ice storm knocked out power for nearly 30,000 Consumers Energy customers, prompting the company to act swiftly. They aim to restore power to those affected and ensure readiness for the incoming storm. Norm Kapala, an officer in charge of restoration, expressed appreciation for community patience and highlighted the importance of safety during these conditions.

“We have been watching the forecast closely and want our friends and neighbors to know our crews will be ready to respond,” Kapala said. He added that the company is committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible, especially as the storms arrive in quick succession.

Power restoration efforts are set to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, when wind gusts are expected to start in Southern Michigan before affecting the entire state. The utility company is reminding residents to be cautious while driving, as ice-covered roads may lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Consumers Energy has provided several safety tips for residents during stormy weather. They advise people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and to report any such lines by calling 911 or Consumers Energy directly at 800-477-5050. Additionally, using a generator safely is critical; it should never be operated in an enclosed space.

The company encourages customers to monitor outage statuses through their website and to sign up for alerts by texting ‘REG’ to 232273. As the storm approaches, the utility is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of both their customers and crew members.

“Michigan winters are rarely predictable, and Consumers Energy takes our responsibility seriously to restore power and be ready for the next storm,” Kapala stated.