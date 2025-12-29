News
Winter Storm Causes Power Outages Across Michigan
DETROIT, Mich. — A winter storm is sweeping through Michigan, bringing damaging winds, rain, and snow that have led to significant power outages.
As of 10:30 p.m. on December 28, DTE Energy reported over 1,000 outages in Southeast Michigan, a significant drop from approximately 6,000 earlier in the day.
Residents are encouraged to stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines, which can be dangerous even if they do not appear to be active. DTE Energy warns that all downed lines should be treated as energized.
If residents encounter downed lines, they can report them by calling DTE Energy at 800-477-4747 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. In emergencies where public safety is at risk, individuals should call 911.
The storm’s effects have prompted warnings about potential hazards. Energized wires may whip around or spark, creating risks not just to nearby individuals but also to their property.
On a related note, the Michigan Public Service Commission recently approved special power contracts for a new data center in Washtenaw County, outlining significant protections for residential customers amid concerns about potential cost impacts. MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps emphasized that these protections would prevent added costs from affecting other utility customers.
The storm and related power outages highlight the community’s challenges in coping with adverse weather conditions while ensuring safety remains a top priority.
