Cold Front Brings Dramatic Temperature Drop to San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas — A cold front is set to arrive in San Antonio late Sunday night, bringing colder temperatures and gusty winds to the region. This weather change follows a series of days with uncharacteristically warm temperatures, hovering around 80 degrees for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The warm, humid weather will continue through Sunday, but meteorologists are warning residents to prepare for a significant shift. The cold front is expected to bring scattered rain and isolated storms overnight, with the temperature plunging into the 30s and 40s by Monday morning.

The National Weather Service advises that wind gusts may reach up to 40 mph, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from Sunday evening through Monday noon. Wind chills could dip into the 20s in some areas, especially in the Hill Country, making it feel even colder.

Rainfall amounts will be light across the San Antonio area, with most places seeing about a tenth of an inch, while areas southeast of the city may receive slightly more. Monday’s forecast includes temperatures struggling to reach the low 50s, following a staggering 40–to-50 degree drop in “feels-like” temperatures from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

This shift in weather is notable amid the holiday season, prompting officials to remind residents to activate their cold-weather preparedness plans, which include securing outdoor items and dressing warmly.

After this cold snap, a warming trend is anticipated to begin after New Year’s Day as the region shakes off the winter chill. As of now, the focus remains on safely navigating the immediate weather changes heading into Monday.