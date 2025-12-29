Sports
Kawhi Leonard’s 41 Points Guides Clippers to Win Over Rockets
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 41 points. This win marked the Clippers’ second consecutive victory, their first back-to-back wins since October.
Leonard’s performance was highlighted by his shooting from beyond the arc, where he hit 4 of 5 attempts. This marks the fourth game this season where Leonard made at least four 3-pointers, and the Clippers have won all four of those games.
“I still got a lot of work,” Leonard said after the game. “I’m going to continue to work in-game because you need in-game reps to improve.” His commitment to refining his shooting, particularly from 3-point range, has been evident this season.
Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue praised Leonard’s progress, mentioning that he has focused on off-the-dribble shots and improving his comfort with different actions on the court. “They’ve been talking to him about getting more shots up… and he’s been able to knock that down,” Lue said.
Leonard’s effort helped the Clippers pull away from the Rockets, who have struggled defensively this season. The Clippers established a commanding 26-point lead at one point during the game.
The Rockets, suffering from their own inconsistencies, had trouble keeping up, finishing the game with only nine successful 3-pointers on 30 attempts. Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 22 points, but the team was unable to maintain their defensive structure against the Clippers.
With the victory, the Clippers improved to 8-21, showing signs of improvement as they prepare for their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Leonard remains optimistic, stating, “It’s gonna be shaky, but you gotta take a step back to get better at certain things.”
