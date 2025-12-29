Marcus Smart Finds Purpose in Philanthropy Amid NBA Career

LOS ANGELES, California – Marcus Smart, a 12-year NBA veteran and current guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, is using his life experiences to give back to those in need. On December 25, 2025, Smart, who was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, is playing against the Houston Rockets while running his YounGameChanger Foundation to support cancer patients and troubled youth.

“As a defender, you’re always at a disadvantage in the game of basketball, much like I was in life,” said Smart, 31, who has faced significant personal losses since childhood. Growing up, he lost his elder brother Todd Westbrook to leukemia and has seen other family members and friends face hardships. These experiences inspired Smart to help others who faced similar challenges.

The YounGameChanger Foundation aims to empower inner-city youth through education, sports, and mentoring while offering support to children dealing with cancer. “I wanted to start something to help those indirectly affected by cancer,” Smart shared. “My brother’s battle with cancer and my experiences in hospitals shaped my commitment to helping others.”

During his time with the Boston Celtics, Smart began the foundation and has since extended his outreach across various cities, including Buffalo and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He has introduced “Smart Carts”—mobile units equipped with entertainment options like tablets and video games—into hospitals to help pediatric patients cope during treatments.

In 2024, Smart collaborated with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to enhance the resources available to children at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “These carts connect kids and their families to the outside world while they’re in the hospital,” he said. “It takes them out of a negative situation and brings some joy back into their lives.”

Reflecting on his youth in the Dallas area, Smart shared that a moment in his childhood changed his outlook on life. He recalled an incident where he and a friend threw rocks from an apartment balcony, inadvertently hitting a gang member. ‘I realized at that moment something needed to change,’ Smart stated. ‘I made a decision to adapt and focus on my future.’

After a promising high school career, Smart was drafted sixth overall by the Celtics in 2014. He became a beloved player known for his defensive skills and resilience, battling injuries over the past few seasons before signing with the Lakers. The transition to the Lakers has rejuvenated Smart, who believes he has a chance to chase an NBA championship.

LeBron James, who has faced Smart in numerous Eastern Conference matchups, expressed enthusiasm about his addition to the Lakers. “Marcus brings a heart and energy that our team needs,” James said. “His ability to focus on the team first speaks volumes about him as a player.”

Smart, who now wears the Lakers uniform, noted the strange feeling of switching from the Celtics, a team with which he built his reputation. He also emphasized the importance of using his platform to assist others. “I want younger generations to understand our blessings and the difference we can make,” he said. “Sometimes, all it takes is a little understanding and time to help those in need.”