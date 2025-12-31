Ausar Thompson Aims for Defensive Player of the Year in NBA

LOS ANGELES — Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson is setting high goals for his NBA career. As he progresses in his third season, he dreams of a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and plans to outperform his twin brother, Amen Thompson. One of his main ambitions is to earn the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

“It is a cooler accolade to have next to your name, even more so for non-big men,” Thompson told The Detroit News. “Every single night, I try to lock down the best player and do all of the things that will not appear on the stat sheet.” Since being drafted as the fifth overall selection in 2023, Thompson has made a name for himself with his strong defensive skills and 6-foot-7 stature.

Thompson has been integral to the Pistons’ success, helping the team secure the second-best defense in the league. Detroit has achieved a defensive net rating of 110.9, allowing an average of 112.9 points per game. Thompson leads his team in defensive metrics, averaging 4.5 deflections and 1.5 steals.

“It has been fun, picking up full court. I feel like it gets my legs going, and it sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Thompson said. His defensive strategy of applying pressure across the full court is significant in disrupting opponents, showcasing his growth in understanding game scenarios.

Detroit Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Thompson’s unique abilities: “It is very rare that you can find a player who is that disruptive at the point of attack, especially at that size.” Thompson’s versatility on defense, along with his commitment to learning, has made him a standout player.

Reflecting on the Pistons’ playoff series against the New York Knicks, Thompson focused on improving his defense during the offseason. He studied game footage to refine his skills against Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, leading to a more disciplined approach during games.

Thompson’s performance in a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers highlighted his development; despite early foul trouble, he finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals. “He has taken huge steps there,” Bickerstaff noted.

While Thompson has solidified his role as a defensive asset, he notes he still has work to do on offense. He aims to emulate past NBA greats like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, whom he admired for their two-way play.

As Thompson aspires for accolades like Defensive Player of the Year, he acknowledges the journey ahead. “All-Defense, DPOY, those are my goals,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing his game.