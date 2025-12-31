Duncan Robinson Shines in Close Loss to Utah Jazz

Detroit, MI – Duncan Robinson scored 14 points in the Detroit Pistons‘ narrow 131-129 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Robinson, known for his long-range shooting ability, shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes of play.

Despite the setback, Robinson’s performance reflected his consistent scoring touch, which has solidified his starting role in Detroit’s lineup. “I just try to focus on getting open looks,” Robinson said after the game. “Sometimes shots fall, and sometimes they don’t, but I’ll keep working on my game.”

Robinson has been a streaky shooter, but currently boasts a three-point shooting percentage of 38.9%, aligning closely with his averages over the past three seasons.

As the season progresses, Detroit’s coaching staff will continue to depend on Robinson’s scoring, especially from outside the arc. His offensive skill set remains crucial for a team looking to improve their overall performance. With upcoming games, fans are eager to see if Robinson can maintain his momentum.

In the broader context, Robinson’s balancing act of shooting consistency will be vital. As he told reporters, “Every team needs a reliable shooter, and I aim to be that player for my teammates.” The Pistons hope his contributions will lead to more victories as the season unfolds.