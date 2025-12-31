Pistons Attempt to End Loss Streak Against Lakers Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Detroit Pistons, keen on avoiding a season-high losing streak, will face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight as they conclude a demanding five-game road trip. The game is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

The Pistons enter the match having lost two consecutive games, including a 112-99 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Cade Cunningham struggled initially, failing to score in the first half due to foul trouble, while Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers shone brightly, recording a career-high 55 points.

Defensively, Detroit ranks fourth in the NBA by allowing 112.9 points per game. However, coach J.B. Bickerstaff acknowledged a need for improvement in their defensive system, emphasizing the importance of positional responsibilities. “Our perimeters have a job and they understand their job,” Bickerstaff said.

Cunningham managed to bounce back, scoring 27 points in the second half against the Clippers. His teammate, Jalen Duren, contributed significantly with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons now hold a 2-2 record in their current road trip.

On the other hand, the Lakers ended their three-game losing streak with a 125-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings this past Sunday. Luka Doncic led the scoring with 34 points, and LeBron James added 24 points. The Lakers managed to shoot 52.8% from the floor, compared to previous games where they struggled to hit just 45.5%.

Lakers coach JJ Redick praised the team’s cohesive effort, stating, “This is the first game we’ve had all year that we won all four quarters, so I think that just says a lot about the approach and the consistent mentality that we played with.”

Tonight’s matchup will also mark a significant milestone for James, who celebrates his 41st birthday and becomes only the 12th player in NBA history to compete at that age. The game is expected to showcase a standout battle between two of the league’s top scorers: Cunningham, averaging 26.5 points per game, and Doncic, leading with 33.7 points per game.