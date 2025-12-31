New Year’s Weather Forecast: Light Snow and Freezing Rain Expected

Madison, WI — A winter weather advisory is in effect as light snow and freezing drizzle are forecasted for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Snow showers will continue into the evening, expected to end overnight. Most areas will see less than 1 inch of snow accumulation, but regions northeast of Madison could receive closer to an inch.

The mixed precipitation could create slick conditions on roads, impacting travelers. A forecast update from the National Weather Service warns that additional freezing drizzle may contribute to already hazardous road conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will stabilize tonight in the low to mid 20s. As temperatures drop during the day on New Year’s Eve, the afternoon snow is projected to begin around late morning and continue into the evening commute, with overall snowfall amounts expected to be around 1 inch or less.

A significant drop in temperatures is on the horizon, with lows expected to fall into the single digits to ring in 2026. Following the New Year’s Day celebrations, colder conditions will prevail, with highs only reaching the teens.

Morning wind chills on New Year’s Day may be as low as -10 to -15 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting travel caution. Mild conditions will return later in the week, with highs climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

This winter storm has prompted officials to remind the public to be cautious when traveling, to allow for extra time, and to take precautions to prevent falls on icy surfaces.