Oregon State and Saint Mary’s Prepare for WCC Showdowns

MORAGA, California – Oregon State University’s women’s basketball team will begin its West Coast Conference (WCC) title defense with crucial matchups against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s College this Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. The Beavers are looking to improve on their previous season’s road performance against these teams.

The Beavers take on the San Francisco Dons on Sunday, December 28, at 2 PM PT. They hope to secure their first conference road win after narrowly losing two of three games in last season’s series by a total of just 11 points.

Prior to facing Saint Mary’s on December 30, the Beavers will need to build on their recent victory against Liberty, which solidified their record at 8-5 entering conference play. “We need to bring the same energy and focus that we used to secure those wins,” said Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle.

Key players such as Tiara Bolden, who is averaging over 14 points per game, and Jenna Villa, contributing 13.3 points per contest, are expected to lead the Beavers in this critical stretch. Kennedie Shuler, while averaging just under 10 points, excels in playmaking with over five assists per game.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary’s women’s team is also making headlines as they head into WCC play with a 9-4 record after winning four consecutive games. They boast a tough defense, allowing only 56.5 points per game.

Head coach Jeff Cammon expressed optimism about his team’s prospects. “We’ve established a solid foundation despite some early blips this season, and I’m excited about the upcoming challenges,” he said.

The Gaels will first face the Portland Pilots on December 28 before hosting the Beavers on December 30. With a combined experience of tough non-conference games and strong defensive play, both teams are poised for competitive clashes. “Every game is crucial in this league, and we’re ready to fight for every point,” Cammon added.

The first of these important contests kicks off this Sunday at the UCU Pavilion in Moraga.