Celtics Center Neemias Queta Impresses As NBA Season Progresses

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics are off to a strong start in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently holding a third-place position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-12. A key player in their success has been center Neemias Queta, who is having a breakout season.

Queta has played in 29 of the Celtics’ first 31 games and leads the team in rebounds with an average of 7.9 per game, as well as in field goal percentage at .654. On Monday, ESPN’s Zach Kram recognized Queta as one of the top three contenders for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award, placing him behind Jalen Johnson and Deni Avdija.

“Among at least a dozen other reasonable candidates for the final spot on this early ballot, Queta gets the nod because of his importance to an overachieving Celtics squad,” Kram wrote. “The Celtics have a plus-6.6 net rating with Queta on the court.”

During a recent game on Sunday, Queta posted 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes, although the Celtics lost 114-108 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the loss, Queta’s performance has solidified his role as Boston’s primary center this season.

In 11 games this month, Queta has averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. His rim protection has been particularly impressive, holding opponents to a low field goal percentage when attacking the paint.

Over the summer, the Celtics lost several players from their center rotation, including Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet. This opened the door for Queta, who had previously struggled to find consistent playing time, to step up as a starter.

Queta has not only excelled defensively but has also improved offensively, particularly in his pick-and-roll game. His ability to slip screens and roll effectively has increased his scoring opportunities significantly. The emergence of Queta as a reliable center could bode well for the Celtics’ future.