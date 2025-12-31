Lakers Aim to End 2025 with Win Over Pistons

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. This game marks the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Pistons currently leading the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers (20-10) are fresh off a 125-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The team is looking to maintain momentum after a strong performance in that game, responding well to head coach JJ Redick‘s call for improvement.

Despite their recent win, the Lakers are facing challenges with injuries. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura will both be out due to calf injuries, forcing the team to adapt without approximately 40 points per game from both starters.

The Detroit Pistons (24-8) are also looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive losses, with their most recent defeat coming against the Los Angeles Clippers, 112-99. Against the Lakers, Detroit comes in as 2.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus.

Detroit boasts a formidable defense ranked second in the league in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game. Their ability to block shots and secure steals poses a challenge for a Lakers team that has struggled with shooting, particularly during their recent slump.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons’ offense this season with an average of 26.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game. The Lakers will need to improve their perimeter defense to contain him. Additionally, the matchup between Jalen Duren and Deandre Ayton will be a key focus, as both players contribute significantly on both ends of the floor.

The game’s over/under is set at 232.5 points, with predictions suggesting it may lean toward the under based on recent performances. Historically, games with totals in this range have favored lower scores.

As the year draws to a close, the Lakers are looking to finish strong, aiming for their second consecutive win to set a positive tone heading into 2026.