Actress Katrina Law Claims Estranged Husband’s Disturbing Behavior in Divorce Documents

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Katrina Law has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Keith Andreen, following serious allegations detailed in court documents. Law, 40, filed for divorce from Andreen, 51, after 12 years of marriage, citing a range of abusive behaviors.

According to the court filings obtained by PEOPLE, Law accused Andreen of placing tracking devices on her car and monitoring her movements without her consent. She claimed to have evidence from Ring camera footage. “I do not feel safe around him,” she stated in her declaration.

Law, known for her role as Jessica Knight on NCIS, alleged that after discovering her affair with a man referred to as “J,” Andreen began harassing both him and his family. She noted that the situation escalated to the point that “J.” filed a lawsuit against her ex.

In addition to stalking accusations, Law asserted that Andreen has exploited artificial intelligence to create voice messages that mimic her voice, aimed at damaging her reputation. “Keith has sent voice messages that sound like me to various individuals in an effort to embarrass me,” she stated.

As part of her allegations, Law claimed that Andreen hacked her social media accounts. She confronted him about blocking access to her profiles, which Andreen reportedly admitted to doing. “I cannot live in a constant state of fear and surveillance any longer,” Law declared.

The couple shares a six-year-old daughter, Kinley. Law described Andreen as rarely present for parenting responsibilities, which led her parents to move in and assist with childcare. She expressed concern over his behaviors towards their daughter, noting incidents where he allegedly forced Kinley to sleep in the master bedroom against her will.

Law also raised alarm over the presence of firearms in their home, stating that she requested their removal after noting Andreen’s expressed suicidal ideations. In the court documents, she emphasized, “Out of fear for our lives… I instructed him to remove the firearms from our house.”

The temporary restraining order, granted on December 24, requires Andreen to maintain a distance of 100 yards from Law and Kinley. A court hearing is scheduled for January 13 to address the restraining order and custody arrangements for their daughter.