Baylen Dupree and Family Encounter London Culture Shock in New Episode

WEST VIRGINIA, USA — Baylen Dupree and her family are set to navigate the sights and sounds of London in a new episode of their reality show, airing Tuesday, December 23, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

In this episode, titled ‘The Duprees Arrive in London!’, viewers will witness Baylen confront cultural differences while riding a double-decker tour bus. As the bustle of the city overwhelms her, Baylen’s Tourette Syndrome tics become more pronounced, leading to moments of distress. Despite such challenges, the Duprees aim to embrace their London adventure.

Baylen, 22, gained fame on TikTok for sharing insights into her life with Tourette Syndrome, where she has attracted 9.8 million followers on her personal account. Her authentic posts reflecting her daily struggles and triumphs have garnered a supportive audience.

‘With Baylen yearning for independence, she’s learning to rely less on her family as she takes steps toward adulthood,’ TLC described the season. The show’s ability to convey humor amidst chaos resonates with viewers, making the Duprees relatable.

Besides their London escapades, the episode highlights Baylen’s unique journey, including the candid discussions she has with her fiancé, Colin Dooley. As they prepare for their future, Baylen humorously shuts down a conversation about children during a visit to her doctor.

They remain focused on their relationship, with the couple expressing hopes and dreams for their plans ahead. Catch new episodes of ‘Baylen Out Loud’ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, with streaming options available the following day on HBO Max.