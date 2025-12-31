Entertainment
Baylen Dupree and Family Encounter London Culture Shock in New Episode
WEST VIRGINIA, USA — Baylen Dupree and her family are set to navigate the sights and sounds of London in a new episode of their reality show, airing Tuesday, December 23, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.
In this episode, titled ‘The Duprees Arrive in London!’, viewers will witness Baylen confront cultural differences while riding a double-decker tour bus. As the bustle of the city overwhelms her, Baylen’s Tourette Syndrome tics become more pronounced, leading to moments of distress. Despite such challenges, the Duprees aim to embrace their London adventure.
Baylen, 22, gained fame on TikTok for sharing insights into her life with Tourette Syndrome, where she has attracted 9.8 million followers on her personal account. Her authentic posts reflecting her daily struggles and triumphs have garnered a supportive audience.
‘With Baylen yearning for independence, she’s learning to rely less on her family as she takes steps toward adulthood,’ TLC described the season. The show’s ability to convey humor amidst chaos resonates with viewers, making the Duprees relatable.
Besides their London escapades, the episode highlights Baylen’s unique journey, including the candid discussions she has with her fiancé, Colin Dooley. As they prepare for their future, Baylen humorously shuts down a conversation about children during a visit to her doctor.
They remain focused on their relationship, with the couple expressing hopes and dreams for their plans ahead. Catch new episodes of ‘Baylen Out Loud’ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, with streaming options available the following day on HBO Max.
Recent Posts
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers: Your Guide to Legal Recovery
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0