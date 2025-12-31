Jaylen Brown Ties Record with Ninth Straight 30-Point Game

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points in a 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on December 28, 2025, tying the franchise record for consecutive games with at least 30 points.

With this performance, Brown matched Hall of Famer Larry Bird’s achievement of nine consecutive 30-point games, a mark set during the 1984-85 season. The Celtics will face the Utah Jazz next, where Brown has the opportunity to break Bird’s record.

“I’m more so focused on trying to win every game,” Brown said after the loss. “Tonight was a winnable game that we dropped. So that kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth, you know?”

Despite the setback, Brown has been a key player for Boston this December, averaging an NBA-high 32.7 points per game. He has consistently scored, hitting the 30-point mark in five of his last nine outings and maintaining a shooting percentage of 50.1% throughout the streak.

After scoring 30 points on 13-for-20 shooting against the Indiana Pacers two days prior, Brown continued to show his scoring prowess against the Blazers. He reached the milestone of 30 points on a free throw in the third quarter, achieving this feat in his ninth consecutive game.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla praised Brown’s contributions throughout the streak. “It’s extremely difficult to put together such a streak,” he said, noting that Brown’s impact extends beyond scoring, highlighting his playmaking and defense.

Brown’s teammate Derrick White added, “Every night he shows up, and he’s a big leader for us on and off the court.” In December alone, Brown has averaged nine free throw attempts per game, ranking him near the top of the league.

As the Celtics prepare for upcoming challenges, Brown’s stellar performance will be crucial for the team’s success as they aim for a strong playoff position. His efforts have not only elevated his personal game but have also provided a key offensive boost for Boston during Jayson Tatum‘s injury recovery.

“Just preparation,” Brown said regarding his recent success. “Preparing each and every night to do whatever it takes for my team and doing it in an efficient manner.”