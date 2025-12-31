Flyers, Canucks Clash in Key Matchup at Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Canada – The Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 30, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. The matchup comes as the Flyers aim to rebound from a recent loss to the Seattle Kraken.

The Flyers (19-11-7) are currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference and will look to build on their earlier victory against the Canucks, where they won 5-2 in their last encounter. Conversely, the Canucks (16-19-3) sit 14th in the Western Conference, needing to improve their performance to shift their season.

After a challenging game against the Kraken, where they lost 4-1, Flyers coach John Tortorella emphasized the need for a sharper start against a structured Canucks team. During the previous game, errors allowed Seattle to dictate the pace, leading to a lack of offensive pressure. “We need to control the speed of the game and not let Vancouver dictate,” said Tortorella.

Players to watch include Trevor Zegras, who has been leading in points for the Flyers with 37 total in 37 games. On the Canucks’ side, Elias Pettersson is returning to form with a goal earlier this week after recovering from an injury. Pettersson’s skill in offensive play could be vital for Vancouver against Philadelphia’s defense.

Key for the Flyers will be their puck management and support in both offensive and defensive zones. They must avoid turnovers that could fuel Vancouver’s quick counterattacks. “Winning small battles is crucial. If we can establish a physical presence and maintain puck control, we’ll set the tone for the game,” said veteran center Sean Couturier.

The starting goalies will be Dan Vladar for Philadelphia, who is looking for redemption after a loss to Seattle, and Thatcher Demko for Vancouver. Both teams are looking to close out the year strong, with effective play from both forwards and defensemen being critical as the calendar year comes to an end.