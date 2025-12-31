Horned Frogs Seek Quarterback After Hoover’s Departure

Fort Worth, Texas — Texas Christian University (TCU) is preparing to navigate the quarterback transfer market following the departure of Josh Hoover. Hoover, who played four seasons with the Horned Frogs, officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 18, signaling a new chapter for TCU football as they head into the 2026 season.

With Hoover moving on, TCU faces a pressing need to bolster their quarterback depth. Ken Seals is set to start in the upcoming Alamo Bowl, but his eligibility will conclude after that game. Freshman Adam Schobel is expected to take the reins as the offense’s leader during the offseason. Coach Sonny Dykes said he has confidence in Schobel but confirmed the need for an experienced quarterback to compete for the starting role as they prepare for the season opener against North Carolina in Dublin.

The transfer portal opens January 2, and TCU is eyeing several potential quarterbacks to step in. Among them is DJ Lagway, a former 5-star recruit and Texas native, who struggled at Florida. Lagway’s TD-INT ratio of 28-23 raised concerns, but he did complete 62% of his passes for 4,179 yards over two seasons.

Another intriguing prospect is Dylan Raiola, who was also a TCU recruit. Like Lagway, Raiola faced high expectations at Nebraska but could offer valuable experience to TCU. Additionally, Drew Mestemaker from North Texas has emerged as a strong candidate after leading his team to the American Conference Championship. He earned the American Offensive Player of the Year honors after posting 4,129 passing yards and 31 touchdowns this past season.

Other options include Katin Houser, a dual-threat quarterback from East Carolina, and Colton Joseph, who captured the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year award at Old Dominion. Both are viewed as strong additions despite being from non-Power 5 schools.

As the transfer portal chaos unfolds, TCU hopes to secure a new leader for their offense who can adapt quickly and fit seamlessly into their strategy. The Horned Frogs are determined to build a competitive squad and attract top-tier talent to remain a contender in college football.