USC’s Jayden Maiava Aims for Alamo Bowl Victory Against TCU

San Antonio, Texas — USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to cap off a standout season as he leads the No. 16 Trojans into the Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs on December 30. The Trojans, with a regular season record of 9-3 under Coach Lincoln Riley, aim to secure their second consecutive bowl victory.

Maiava, who has had a phenomenal season, enters the game with 3,431 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, boasting the top quarterback rating in the nation at 91.3. His performance has been key in guiding the Trojans in their first year back in the Big Ten.

During Saturday’s press conference, Maiava expressed gratitude for his coaching staff, saying, “My Lord and Savior just blessing me with the abilities… and guys like Coach Huard, Coach Riley, and the staff just doing such a great job.” With championship aspirations for 2026, his decision to return for another season bodes well for the Trojans.

The Trojans will be missing several key players for the bowl game, including star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, both of whom have opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Freshman Tanook Hines, who has emerged as a promising receiver, will take on a larger role against TCU.

TCU, coming into the matchup with an 8-4 record, will rely on backup quarterback Ken Seals, after starting QB Josh Hoover announced he would not play. Seals has previously started for Vanderbilt and holds solid experience that will be crucial for TCU.

The Alamo Bowl will take place at the Alamodome, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on ESPN. USC is a 6.5-point favorite, as they look to secure their third consecutive bowl win, a feat that would further establish their football program’s success.