Sports
DeRozan Scores 37, Kings Suffer Another Defensive Collapse
Los Angeles, CA – DeMar DeRozan showcased his scoring ability on Sunday, December 28, 2025, as he posted 37 points in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sacramento Kings fell 125-101, continuing their struggles in the Western Conference.
DeRozan shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, five assists, and a steal over 34 minutes of play. His performance comes during an ongoing absence of teammate Zach LaVine, who is sidelined due to an ankle injury.
Despite DeRozan’s standout play, the Kings remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a record of 7-23. Over his last 23 games, DeRozan has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, making him a crucial player for Sacramento.
In the game against the Lakers, the Kings’ defense once again faltered, allowing 38 points in the third quarter, ultimately sealing their fate. Coach Doug Christie remarked on the team’s need to improve defensively, stating, “We need to get stops but weren’t able to consistently.”
The Kings will look to bounce back as they head into their next game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. DeRozan aims to carry his offensive momentum forward, hoping to lead the team to a much-needed victory.
