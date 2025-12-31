Entertainment
Andy Cohen Promotes Greater Fort Lauderdale’s New Year’s Celebrations
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Greater Fort Lauderdale will be the focal point during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” as the area prepares for an exciting line-up of events to welcome 2026.
The tourism agency, Visit Lauderdale, announced that the day will kick off with family-friendly activities at the Museum of Discovery and Science. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can enjoy music, dance-offs, hands-on science experiments, and interactive exhibits. A beach ball drop will occur at noon for early celebrators.
As the day transitions into night, the entertainment will shift to the vibrant waterways of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Cohen and Cooper will host a live, three-minute segment aboard a luxurious Sanlorenzo yacht, highlighting the area’s lively water culture. This segment will be nationally televised from Pier Sixty-Six.
Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “There’s no better way to ring in the new year than by sharing Greater Fort Lauderdale’s energy, diversity, and joy with a global audience.” The agency will enhance its visibility through dynamic advertising in Times Square during CNN’s broadcast.
“We are excited to showcase what makes Fort Lauderdale special this New Year’s Eve,” Ritter added. Families and friends are encouraged to gather for a spectacular celebration.
