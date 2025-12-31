Aaron Paul’s Stunning Spanish-Style Home Hits Market

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Aaron Paul, the actor best known for his role in the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, has listed his stunning Spanish-style home for sale. This beautiful property, situated on the edge of Hollywood, has a rich history, previously owned by other celebrities like Robert Pattinson and Tim Curry.

The home was designed and built in the 1920s, and showcases hand-painted ceilings, original exposed beams, and wooden balconies. With a unique blend of traditional and contemporary design elements, it serves as a love letter to the natural landscape of the city.

An inviting tiered garden and relaxed furnishings define the home’s essence. The main entrance features a grand wooden door and a tiled entryway that opens to a living area filled with light. Dark wood accents are paired with a bright stained-glass window, creating an inviting atmosphere.

One of the standout features is the main bedroom’s curved ceiling, hand-painted with verdure frescoes. The home also boasts a spacious balcony offering stunning views of the surroundings.

Thoughtful layering of lush landscaping enhances the outdoor spaces, complete with a dramatic waterfall that flows into a koi pond, further inviting relaxation and entertainment opportunities. The garden includes hidden patios and seating areas, perfect for hosting events.

Inside, the main bathroom catches the eye with a unique copper bath, complemented by striking red marble floors. A rich red-purple hallway leads to a dressing room painted in a bold teal, adding character and charm to the overall design.

The open kitchen features a striking combination of dark elements, highlighted by a polished copper backsplash, and includes large doors that open to inviting outdoor dining spaces.

This property not only represents luxury but also embraces the character and history that makes Hollywood unique.