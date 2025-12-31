Caitlin Clark Stars in New Nike Commercial Released on Christmas Day

ATLANTA, Georgia – Nike launched a new commercial featuring Caitlin Clark on Christmas Day, showcasing her basketball skills and celebrity interactions.

In the ad, Clark, a former star at the University of Iowa and current guard for the Indiana Fever, is repeatedly asked if she can “make it from here” as she makes impressive jump shots. The spot features appearances by Iowa’s former women’s basketball coach, Lisa Bluder, along with NFL stars the Kelce brothers, comedian Michael Che, and rapper Travis Scott.

Clark, who earned national acclaim as a two-time player of the year, has made headlines as one of the most prominent figures in women’s basketball. She holds the record as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader.

The commercial highlights Clark’s journey from college basketball sensation to professional athlete, creating a buzz among fans and further enhancing her brand.

As a prominent figure in sports, Clark’s endorsements, including this latest collaboration with Nike, mark her growing influence beyond the basketball court.