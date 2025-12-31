Sports
Lakers’ Austin Reaves Out Four Weeks with Calf Injury
LOS ANGELES — Lakers guard Austin Reaves will miss at least four weeks after suffering a strained gastrocnemius muscle in his left calf during a game on Christmas Day. The team confirmed the extent of the injury on Friday, stating that Reaves will be re-evaluated in late January.
Reaves exited the Lakers’ 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets early in the game and did not return. He finished the game with 12 points in 15 minutes. Prior to this injury, the 27-year-old was having a breakout season, averaging career highs of 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds over 23 games.
In December, Reaves had already missed three games due to a minor calf strain but had returned to the lineup just a few days before Christmas. Lakers head coach JJ Redick commented on Reaves’ condition, saying, “Austin clearly felt something. We did our normal halftime, and then Dr. [LeRoy] Sims told me he was out.”
Reaves has become a crucial player for the Lakers, particularly with other key players like Luka Dončić and LeBron James sidelined earlier this season. In his absence, veteran guard Marcus Smart is likely to take on a larger role, having started several games this season. Smart is currently averaging 10.3 points per game.
The Lakers have struggled recently, losing three consecutive games by double digits and falling to a record of 19-10. Redick expressed frustration with the team’s effort and execution, stating, “We don’t care enough to do the things that are necessary.”
With Reaves out for an extended period, the Lakers face significant challenges ahead. The team must find ways to adjust and maintain their competitive edge in the Western Conference without one of their key scorers.
