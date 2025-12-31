Business
BTS Members Named Among Korea’s Youngest Rich Shareholders
SEOUL, South Korea — K-pop boy band BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook were recognized as part of Korea’s top 100 richest shareholders under 30 years old. As of Friday, each member possesses 68,385 shares in HYBE, valued at approximately 21.4 billion won ($14.8 million).
This ranking places the trio 28th among shareholders in their age group, according to data from the corporate research firm CEO Score released on Wednesday. The total value of shares held by the top 100 individual shareholders in listed Korean companies reached 177.2 trillion won, witnessing a 64.6 percent increase from last year.
Lee Jae-yong, the Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics, topped the list of the richest shareholders, with a significant holding value of 23.4 trillion won, marking a 94.1 percent rise from the previous year. Following him is Cho Jung-ho, Chairman of Meritz Financial Group, with 10.7 trillion won in stock.
The Samsung family secured the next three spots, with Hong Ra-hee holding 9.8 trillion won, Lee Boo-jin with 8.8 trillion won, and Lee Seo-hyun at 8.1 trillion won.
New faces in this year’s top 100 include Nam Do-hyun, founder of Aimed Bio, ranked 28th with 1.56 trillion won, and Kim Byoung-soo, CEO of Robotis, at 40th with 974.6 billion won.
This announcement highlights the growing wealth among young investors in Korea, particularly in the entertainment and technology sectors.
