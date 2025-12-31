Voice Actors Join Jimmy Fallon for Late Night Debut on January 12

New York, NY — Voice actors Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop will make their first joint appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

The announcement was made via a teaser video shared on NBC’s social media. In the clip, a young girl approaches Fallon and presents a drawing that features Rumi and Jinu, the characters voiced by Cho and Hyo-seop, along with the episode’s air date.

This interview follows a successful October performance on the same show by the singing voices of the characters from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters.” Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami performed their hit song “Golden” during their first televised appearance.

<p"KPop Demon Hunters," which premiered on Netflix on June 20, has quickly become the platform's most popular English-language film, amassing over 500 million views worldwide. The film is lauded for a soundtrack that has earned two Critics Choice nominations and five Grammy nominations, achieving Double Platinum status.

In addition to Cho and Hyo-seop, the Jan. 12 episode will feature guests Kristen Wiig, Ashton Kutcher, and a musical performance by Ty Meyers. Fallon’s show is produced by Lorne Michaels and is filmed in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center.

As part of its 2026 return, the show will air a new episode on Jan. 5, featuring guests Sadie Sink and Josh Charles, along with a performance by AJR.