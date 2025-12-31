January’s Wolf Moon Will Shine Bright Early Saturday Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Full Moon of 2026, known as the Wolf Moon, is set to rise at 5:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 3. This astronomical event occurs when the Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, illuminating the Moon in its entirety.

The Wolf Moon is named for the howling wolves often heard during January nights, symbolizing the hardships of winter. It is also classified as a Super Moon, meaning it will be particularly large and bright as it is near perigee, the closest point in its orbit to Earth.

On Jan. 1, the Moon will reach its perigee at 4:44 p.m. EST, standing 223,910 miles away from Earth. Astronomers note that the Moon will appear brighter than usual due to its proximity to our planet.

People around the world are encouraged to gaze at the Moon on New Year’s Eve as it will sit less than a degree from the Pleiades star cluster, known for its rich history in various cultures. The waxing gibbous Moon will also serve as a guide to locate the Pleiades after dusk on Dec. 31.

As the Moon continues to wax throughout the week, it will appear almost completely Full for several days, peaking in brightness before transitioning to its waning phases. For those interested in viewing upcoming moon events, NASA Ambassador Tony Rice suggests using binoculars or a small telescope to reveal more stars within the constellation Taurus.

This Wolf Moon marks the last Super Moon in a sequence of four that began in October 2025, with the next one not expected until November 2026. Enjoy a bright start to the New Year by taking a moment to witness this celestial spectacle.