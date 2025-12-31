Sports
Kawhi Leonard Scores 55 Points, Ties Clippers Franchise Record
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 55 points on Sunday night, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the Intuit Dome. Leonard’s impressive performance tied him with teammate James Harden for the franchise record of most points scored in a single game.
Despite being close to breaking the record for himself, Leonard opted to limit his minutes in the fourth quarter to preserve his health. “Like I told [head coach Tyronn Lue], I would rather play another game than go out there and risk it,” Leonard stated. This decision highlights his team-oriented mindset while acknowledging his extraordinary scoring effort.
Leonard’s scoring spree began with a dominant third quarter, where he contributed 26 points on 10 of 12 shooting. He ended the game with a shooting percentage of 65.4%, hitting 17 of 26 attempts and 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, showcasing his exceptional efficiency.
Along with his historic scoring, Leonard also grabbed 11 rebounds as the Clippers improved their record to 10-21, marking their fourth consecutive victory after a challenging start to the season.
James Harden, who also had a strong game with 28 points, praised his teammate’s performance, saying, “It was a beautiful thing to see how efficient, how effortless it was. He got to whatever spot he wanted to.”
Leonard’s journey back to form has been marked by previous injuries, resulting in him missing several games this season. Coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged this, stating, “When he’s healthy, he’s one of the top guys in the league. We’ve been able to see that of late.” As Leonard continues to recover and regain his full strength, the Clippers are finding success on the court.
The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham led his team with 27 points, but it was not enough to overcome the Clippers’ surge. The victory marked a significant turnaround for LA, who had struggled earlier in the season with a 10 of 11 games losing streak.
The Clippers will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.
