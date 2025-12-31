Calipari Calls Out NCAA on New Recruitment Rules

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—John Calipari, the head coach of the Arkansas men’s basketball team, voiced strong concerns over NCAA eligibility rules following his team’s win over James Madison on Monday. His remarks, delivered in a passionate six-minute postgame rant, come in light of recent decisions allowing players with prior professional experience, like Baylor‘s 7-foot center James Nnaji, to compete in college basketball.

Calipari criticized the NCAA for failing to protect young American high school players, stating, ‘Does anybody care what this is doing for 17- and 18-year-old American kids? There aren’t going to be any high school kids.’ He argued that if coaches can recruit experienced players from the NBA or overseas, many may choose to overlook high school talent altogether.

His comments were sparked by Baylor’s recent signing of Nnaji, who was selected 31st in the 2023 NBA Draft but has not played in the NBA or G League. According to NCAA regulations, because Nnaji has not participated in any official games, he retains eligibility for college play.

Calipari believes the NCAA’s rules are detrimental to the integrity of college basketball, complaining, ‘We’ve got no rules.’ Coaches from other programs, including Michigan State‘s Tom Izzo, have echoed his sentiments, criticizing the NCAA for allowing drafted players to continue their college careers.

In response to the evolving landscape of college basketball, Calipari proposed a set of reforms aimed at stabilizing the sport. Among his ideas are enforcing a four-year eligibility period within a five-year window and eliminating midseason transfers from being eligible to play in the same season.

‘If you join a program at midseason, you cannot play that season,’ Calipari explained. He suggested this rule could help maintain fairness for younger players already on the roster who would otherwise lose opportunities.

NCAA President Charlie Baker commented on the issue via social media, stressing that athletes who have signed NBA contracts will not be granted eligibility. He reaffirmed the NCAA’s commitment to ensuring that U.S. players are not at a disadvantage compared to international recruits.

As college basketball grapples with shifting dynamics, Calipari’s calls for immediate action reflect broader concerns about the future of the sport and the opportunities available to young American athletes. He concluded his remarks by urging the NCAA to strengthen existing rules before Congress has to intervene, saying, ‘How about we just do that stuff?’