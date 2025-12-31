Doechii Teams Up with SZA for New Single ‘Girl, Get Up’

TAMPA, Florida — Rapper Doechii has released a new single titled “Girl, Get Up,” featuring singer SZA. The collaboration, produced by Jay Versace, showcases a unique blend of punchy drum grooves and atmospheric synths. The song dropped on December 30, 2025, marking the end of a successful year for Doechii.

In her latest track, Doechii addresses the noise surrounding her rise to fame. “For now, let’s sink into the fact that hate don’t make you powerful,” she raps, pushing back against false narratives of her being an ‘industry plant.’ The song’s infectious hook, delivered by SZA, encourages empowerment and mindfulness: “I be in the back levitating, doing meditation, hear me girl, get up.”

Doechii continues to reflect on her journey in the lyrics, asserting her hard work has earned her recognition. “Y’all can’t fathom that I work this hard, and y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart,” she declares. The collaboration with SZA adds an additional layer of star power, as they’ve previously worked together on the remix of Doechii’s song “Persuasive.”

“Girl, Get Up” is the final installment of Doechii’s “Swamp Sessions” series. In this series, she aimed to create songs in just one hour, pairing them with striking visuals. Alongside this release, Doechii hinted at new music and further addressed issues of misogyny in hip-hop that will be explored in her upcoming album.

This year, Doechii has been on a trajectory of success, following her breakthrough 2024 album that earned her multiple Grammy nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for her hit single “Anxiety.” With the debut of “Girl, Get Up,” she solidifies her place in the music industry as a formidable talent to watch going into 2026.