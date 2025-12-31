News
New Housing Project ‘The Retreat at Boone’ Set to Launch
WATAUGA, N.C. — A new housing project called The Retreat at Boone is scheduled to move forward on a 40-acre site just east of Boone. Developed by Landmark Properties, the project will feature a variety of residential styles designed to accommodate students.
Located approximately three miles from Boone along U.S. Highway 421, the site is situated across from Food Lion and is outside the town limits. The developers plan to construct 48 residential buildings and a clubhouse, providing a total of 148 housing units with 625 beds. Units will range in size from two to five bedrooms.
The project will include 13 single-family homes, 18 duplex buildings, and 99 row-house-style apartment units. In addition, 584 parking spaces are planned for residents and their guests. According to Landmark Properties, the intended use of the site is multifamily residential student housing, catering to the demand for student accommodations in the growing area.
The Retreat at Boone will utilize drinking water supplied via two public wells and handle wastewater through an on-site treatment facility. Each building will also be equipped with sprinkler systems for fire safety.
A range of amenities is planned, including a swimming pool, fire pit, dog parks, and a community clubhouse, creating a social hub for residents.
As plans continue to develop, community interest in the project remains high, given the ongoing demand for housing in the Boone area.
