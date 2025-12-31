Elaine Maimon’s Holiday Gratitude to Philadelphia’s Eds and Meds

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Elaine Maimon, a former university president, reflects on her gratitude for the educational and medical institutions in Philadelphia in her annual holiday letter. Now back in her hometown after 24 years of leadership in higher education across the country, Maimon emphasizes the city’s rich variety in both fields.

“No city, except maybe Boston, compares to Philadelphia in the variety of higher education choices,” Maimon said. “We have community colleges, liberal arts colleges, a state-related university, public university campuses, and major research universities.”

Maimon particularly appreciates the advances in medicine coming from the city. She expresses gratitude for institutions like the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine, especially for their pioneering work in gene editing. “Patients with rare diseases that have no other treatment options are finding hope,” she noted, referencing a child successfully treated with CRISPR therapy.

Additionally, she highlighted local heroes, like Dr. Paul Offit, who plays a critical role in public health, advocating for vaccines amidst misinformation. Maimon praised Offit’s efforts as vital in persuading parents to trust life-saving vaccinations for their children.

Maimon also addressed the challenges posed by healthcare accessibility, lamenting that not all residents have sufficient insurance coverage, which complicates access to lifesaving treatments.

Looking at higher education, she commended the University of Pennsylvania for standing firm amidst federal scrutiny concerning privacy policies related to due process in its academic environment. “Their commitment to integrity and academic freedom is commendable,” Maimon stated.

Furthermore, she expressed joy at Temple University’s new partnerships aimed at enhancing the arts in Philadelphia, particularly following the abrupt closure of the University of the Arts. “They have turned a difficult situation into an opportunity for regeneration in cultural and artistic education,” she remarked.

Maimon praised various programs designed to assist young learners in their academic pursuits, noting that plenty of initiatives exist to prepare Philadelphia students for higher education. “Programs partnered with the School District of Philadelphia are demystifying college pathways for local high schoolers,” she said.

She concluded her letter by wishing everyone a peaceful holiday season, encouraging the community to embrace the values of courage, integrity, and imagination that she cherishes within Philadelphia’s educational and medical framework.