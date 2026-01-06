Sports
Jason Garrett Interviewing for Titans Head Coaching Position
Nashville, TN — Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is set to interview for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job, according to reports. The interview is scheduled for Friday, marking Garrett’s return to the NFL after nearly two years as a broadcast analyst.
Garrett, 59, last worked in the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before being let go midway through the 2021 season. He had a lengthy tenure with the Cowboys from 2011 to 2019, where he compiled an 85-67 record and led the team to three playoff appearances.
His time with the Cowboys ended following an 8-8 season in 2019, a disappointing conclusion after several successful seasons, including three consecutive playoff runs. The Cowboys’ struggles in the postseason during his tenure, with many fans expressing frustration, ultimately led to his departure.
Garrett’s role as an analyst for NBC Sports allowed him to remain connected to football, yet he is now looking to return to a coaching position. His history includes coaching quarterbacks and offensive coordinating, which has drawn interest from the Titans following their decision to fire former coach Brian Callahan earlier this season.
Garrett’s hiring could bring much-needed experience as the Titans seek stability after a tumultuous few seasons. He is known for his ability to develop quarterbacks, a skill he is expected to utilize if he lands the position.
As the Titans evaluate their coaching options, Garrett’s familiarity with the league and previous head coaching experience may make him a strong candidate during this hiring cycle.
