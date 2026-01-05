Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months

MANCHESTER, England – Ruben Amorim has been dismissed as manager of Manchester United, ending his 14-month tenure at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach’s exit follows a disappointing run of form that culminated in a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday, January 4, 2026. United is currently sixth in the Premier League, having won just three of their last 11 matches.

Amorim, who joined United from Sporting CP in November 2024, hinted at a fractured relationship with the club’s hierarchy in his post-match press conference. He described himself as the ‘manager’ of United rather than just a ‘coach’ and expressed his frustration about the lack of support from the board.

“It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change,” Amorim said. “I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Amorim’s tactical decisions have come under scrutiny, particularly his preference for a 3-4-3 formation. Reports indicate United has been experimenting with different formations, with mixed results. The team secured a narrow victory against Newcastle United in a 4-2-3-1 setup before reverting to their usual formation against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Under the terms of Amorim’s contract, which runs until 2027, United must pay his full exit fee since no clause exists for a discounted departure. The club initially paid €11 million (£9.25 million; $11.95 million) to sign him.

Following Amorim’s departure, Darren Fletcher, the club’s Under-18s coach, is expected to take over on an interim basis, starting with a match against Burnley on Wednesday, January 7.

Amorim’s time at United has been marked by uncertainty and an inability to instill confidence among fans, who doubted his ability from the start. He succeeded Erik ten Hag, who left the club after two and a half years amidst a turbulent spell in United’s recent history.