News
Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
FORT WORTH, Texas — A car accident can happen in an instant, leaving people confused and unsure of how to proceed. Francis Injury, a prominent personal injury law firm in Fort Worth, is committed to helping clients navigate their legal rights after car and truck accidents.
Lead attorney Michael Francis emphasizes the importance of knowing what to do after an accident to protect one’s health and legal standing. “We handle every case as a team, ensuring that our clients receive support from our entire office,” he said. “If it needs to go to trial, I will personally represent you in court.”
To assist drivers, Francis Injury provides guidance on the typical mistakes individuals make following a collision. Key points include remaining at the scene to exchange information, calling 911 even for minor injuries, and thoroughly documenting the incident with photos.
It’s crucial not to admit fault at the scene or speak to the other driver’s insurance company without legal advice. “Your words can be used against you later,” said Francis. “Staying connected with your own insurance company is important, as many have strict reporting deadlines.”
For over 30 years, Francis Injury has helped clients recover from serious accidents, aiming to ease the stress of the legal process and ensure clients understand their rights. “We want our community to feel comforted and completely compensated after an accident,” Francis stated.
Consulting with an attorney promptly can significantly impact the outcome of claims. Francis encourages individuals to seek legal help as soon as possible, especially since evidence is freshest right after the incident. This proactive approach can help fortify the claim and facilitate better medical care.
As victims navigate the aftermath of an accident, Francis Injury remains a dependable ally, ready to support and guide Fort Worth residents through every step of their recovery journey.
