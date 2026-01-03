News
SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
SAN DIEGO, California — SpaceX successfully launched the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation Flight Model 3 (CSG-FM3) satellite for the Italian Space Agency on January 2, 2026, at 6:09 p.m. PT. This launch marks SpaceX’s first mission of the year and the 21st flight for the Falcon 9 rocket booster used in this mission.
The Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The CSG-FM3 satellite, weighing 1,700 kilograms (3,748 pounds), serves both civilian and military purposes for the Italian government.
Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto praised the mission, stating, “The Cosmo-SkyMed program is one of the most outstanding examples of cooperation between Defense and the Italian Space Agency.” He emphasized the model of public-private synergy that benefits innovation and security.
The satellite will operate in a circular Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 620 kilometers (385 miles) using synthetic aperture radar technology. This allows it to capture images in all weather conditions, including darkness and clouds.
The launch faced delays originally scheduled for December due to a hydraulic issue with the launch pad clamps. After multiple postponed attempts, the Falcon 9 successfully lifted off and the satellite was deployed approximately 17 minutes post-launch.
Following the launch, the first stage booster successfully landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base, marking another success for SpaceX’s reusable rocket program. This booster had previously completed 20 flights, including missions for NASA.
The COSMO-SkyMed constellation aims to monitor the Earth for various purposes, including risk management, environment protection, and defense. With this launch, three COSMO-SkyMed satellites are now operational, with one more expected to launch in the future.
