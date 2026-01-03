Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model

Studio City, California — Dakota Johnson has sparked dating rumors after she was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner with musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The pair was seen together over the holiday season in a photo obtained by TMZ.

According to sources, Johnson and Role Model appeared to be getting close as they huddled together at a candlelit dinner with friends. At one point, photographs captured Johnson lying on Role Model while sipping from her glass, both deeply engaged in conversation with their dinner guests.

This dinner has fueled speculation among fans, especially since both stars recently became single. Johnson concluded an eight-year relationship with Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin, while Role Model split from influencer Emma Chamberlain earlier this year. Johnson and Martin’s relationship had ups and downs, with reports suggesting they had broken up for good in June.

An insider stated that Johnson, 36, has been moving on and is now more at peace after her breakup. “She seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” the source revealed, adding that she is keeping herself busy and fulfilled.

While details about the budding romance remain unclear, Johnson and Role Model have been spotted together multiple times, including an earlier sighting at a cocktail bar in Los Angeles. A source described the two as “both beautiful in person,” though specifics about their connection were not disclosed.

Role Model, 28, gained fame with popular songs like “Never Let You Go” and previously dated Chamberlain. Meanwhile, Johnson’s relationship with Martin endured various challenges, including discussions about family and their age difference, leading to their eventual split.

Despite her transition into single life, Johnson maintains a close bond with Martin’s children from his previous marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow. Reports indicate that she continues to reassure them that she will always be there for them, and she has also developed a strong friendship with Paltrow.