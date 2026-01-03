Entertainment
Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
São Miguel dos Milagres, Brazil – Singer Shawn Mendes and Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine are making headlines after being seen sharing intimate moments during a New Year’s Eve getaway. The two were spotted together on the scenic northern coast of Alagoas, where they welcomed 2026 with affectionate gestures.
They arrived in the region on December 28 and were seen participating in festive activities at a beachfront retreat. Photos and videos shared by fans show Mendes blowing kisses to Marquezine during a game of beach volleyball, highlighting the romantic vibe of their trip.
As the sun set on 2025, the couple embraced and smiled while enjoying the beach alongside a small group of friends. They took part in the Brazilian New Year custom of jumping seven waves, a tradition believed to bring good luck for the upcoming year.
The sightings come after several public appearances together throughout 2025, including at concerts and social events in Brazil. Mendes and Marquezine were also photographed together during a notable event in São Paulo, fueling ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship.
Despite the buzz surrounding the duo, both Mendes and Marquezine have remained private about their relationship. Neither has made any official statements, leaving fans to wonder if they are officially a couple.
Recent Posts
- Nebraska Stuns No. 9 Michigan State, Continues Unbeaten Run
- Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Reflects After Losing Starting Spot
- Nebraska Upsets No. 9 Michigan State in Dramatic Finish
- Pistons, Knicks Clash in NBA Showdown at Little Caesars Arena
- Josh Niblett Steps Down as Gainesville High Football Coach After Four Seasons
- Alabama Basketball Defeats Yale 102-78 in Final Non-Conference Game
- Exciting New Books to Read in 2026
- Holland America Cruise Ship Suspends Search for Overboard Passenger
- Shesterkin Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Stellar Goaltending Performance
- The Pitt Returns: Higher Stakes Await in Season 2 Premiere
- Nuggets Face 76ers in Exciting Primetime Matchup on January 5
- Raptors Defeat Hawks in Season Matchup, 134-117
- Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding Star in Hallmark’s ‘Winter Escape 2026’
- Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash
- Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight
- Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations
- Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown
- Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown
- Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5
- Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls