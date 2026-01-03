Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway

São Miguel dos Milagres, Brazil – Singer Shawn Mendes and Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine are making headlines after being seen sharing intimate moments during a New Year’s Eve getaway. The two were spotted together on the scenic northern coast of Alagoas, where they welcomed 2026 with affectionate gestures.

They arrived in the region on December 28 and were seen participating in festive activities at a beachfront retreat. Photos and videos shared by fans show Mendes blowing kisses to Marquezine during a game of beach volleyball, highlighting the romantic vibe of their trip.

As the sun set on 2025, the couple embraced and smiled while enjoying the beach alongside a small group of friends. They took part in the Brazilian New Year custom of jumping seven waves, a tradition believed to bring good luck for the upcoming year.

The sightings come after several public appearances together throughout 2025, including at concerts and social events in Brazil. Mendes and Marquezine were also photographed together during a notable event in São Paulo, fueling ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Despite the buzz surrounding the duo, both Mendes and Marquezine have remained private about their relationship. Neither has made any official statements, leaving fans to wonder if they are officially a couple.