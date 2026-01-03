Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk

Sioux City, Iowa — A popular brand of dog biscuits is being recalled in seven states due to potential contamination with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Dec. 24.

Consumers Supply Distributing LLC issued the recall after routine FDA testing detected the bacteria in some finished products. The recall affects two varieties of 4-pound bags of dog biscuits: Country Vet Biscuits Original Meaty Flavor and Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits.

According to the FDA, salmonella can infect animals that consume contaminated products. The risk extends to anyone handling these products, particularly if they do not wash their hands thoroughly after contact. Symptoms in pets may include lethargy, diarrhea (potentially bloody), fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Even healthy pets can be carriers, posing a risk of transmission to other animals and humans.

The contaminated products were sold through retail outlets in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Montana, and Nebraska. Customers who purchased the recalled biscuits should stop using them immediately and return any unused portion to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can reach Consumers Supply Distributing at (712) 202-5609, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.