Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will try to extend their impressive 12-game winning streak when they face off against the No. 24 USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, January 2, 2026. With both teams ranked in the Top 25, this highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver excitement.

Michigan enters the game coming off a dominant 112-71 victory over McNeese, marking their sixth win this season by 40 or more points. The Wolverines are known for their explosive offense, averaging nearly 97 points per game, making them the third highest-scoring team in college basketball.

USC has also been on a roll, winning four consecutive games, including a recent 102-63 triumph over UC Santa Cruz. Despite a strong start to the season, head coach Eric Musselman‘s squad will be without star guard Rodney Rice, who recently suffered a season-ending injury. Rice was averaging over 20 points per game, a significant loss for the Trojans.

Chad Baker-Mazara, who leads USC with an average of 21 points per game, will need to step up in Rice’s absence. The Trojans are first in the nation in free throws made and attempted and rank fifth in blocks per game.

For Michigan, Yaxel Lendeborg tops the scoring chart with 15.7 points per game, complemented by a balanced offensive effort from other key players. Michigan’s performance has generated excitement among fans in Ann Arbor as they hope to see their team maintain its undefeated record.

This matchup serves as an early test for both teams in a competitive Big Ten conference. With Michigan heavily favored in this game, it will be intriguing to see if USC can rise to the challenge without their star player.

The game’s final score prediction leans heavily towards Michigan, with expectations of a team effort driving them to a substantial victory over USC.