Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
Spokane, WA — The Gonzaga Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, enter the West Coast Conference (WCC) play with a record of 12-1. This impressive start follows a challenging non-conference schedule, highlighted by victories against multiple power conference teams.
Gonzaga’s sole loss came in a tough matchup against Michigan in the Players Era Championship. However, eight wins against opponents from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Big East demonstrate their strength this season.
The Bulldogs are eager to take on Pepperdine in their first WCC game this Sunday. This season, Gonzaga boasts a deep and versatile roster, which could make their upcoming games a thrill for fans.
Notable players include senior Ike, who averages 17 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Despite a slight dip in shooting efficiency, he has shown resilience against strong defenses. “His ability to score through traffic has been crucial,” says coach Mark Few.
Braden Huff has also made headlines, averaging an impressive 19.1 points per game with a 66.7% shooting average. “His finishing ability around the rim is exceptional,” Few remarked, highlighting Huff’s recent five-game streak of scoring over 20 points.
Junior Venters leads the team in three-pointers made with 24 and has become a significant contributor, recovering from injuries in previous seasons. “His shooting has created more space on the floor,” Few added.
Other standout players include Mario Saint-Supery, who quickly adapted to the collegiate level, and junior Warley, who excels in multiple roles despite less scoring output.
The Bulldogs plan to leverage their unique strengths as they dive into WCC play, aiming to solidify their standing before transitioning to the Pac-12 in 2026-27.
As Gonzaga embarks on this next chapter, all eyes will be on their performance against Pepperdine, which may set the tone for the rest of their season.
